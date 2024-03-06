Join Patuxent Tidewater Land Trust Volunteers in Removing English Ivy from Trees at Historic St. Mary’s City

Join Patuxent Tidewater Land Trust (PTLT) volunteers to remove English Ivy from trees at Historic St. Mary’s City (HSMC) this Saturday, March 9, 2024, from 9:00 a.m., to 12:00 p.m.

A beautiful protected view of the waterfront while you work! We think the rain might hold off for the morning. So we’re going to schedule it and hope for the best.

Everyone welcome! We are working our way along the waterfront, (Farthings Ordinary Parking Lot), from the Margaret Brent Gazebo and south…find us there!

Bottled water and snacks generously provided courtesy of The Good Earth Natural Foods Company in Leonardtown. (Thank you Good Earth!)

