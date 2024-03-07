UPDATE: Police Investigating Assault and Armed Robbery at St. Charles High School, Police Seeking Teens Stolen Vehicle

SHERIFF’S OFFICE PRESS RELEASE: On March 6, 2024, at 11:10 a.m., a student from St. Charles High School was leaving school for the day when he was approached in the parking lot by several suspects and struck in the head with what appeared to be a handgun.

The victim dropped his keys, and the suspects picked them up and fled from the school in the victim’s car. The victim was treated for an injury by EMS.

The assault does not appear to be random, and detectives are pursuing leads. Additional details will be released when available.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Wimberly at 301-609-6491. The investigation is ongoing.



On Wednesday, March 6, 2024, at approximately 11:20 a.m., police initially responded for reports of a possible shooting near the St. Charles High School, located at 5305 Piney Church Road in Waldorf.

Dispatchers advised they were receiving multiple 911 calls reporting three black males wearing all black with ski masks were in the school parking lot, with dispatchers telling responding officers they did not believe this was a shooting.

Over 15 police officers responded and within 1 minute of dispatch, officers arrived on the scene to find two assault victims in the school parking lot and reported no shooting had occurred.

Initial investigation revealed the teen victims are students and were in the parking lot when three suspects described as black males wearing ski masks, all black clothing with one suspect being armed with a handgun had approached the two victims, assaulted one of them and pointed a firearm at both victims before stealing the victims white 2011 Toyota Avalon.

The white 2011 Toyota Avalon sedan is bearing Maryland registration tags “2FE8044” and is operated by a black male with two black male occupants who are believed to be armed, do not approach, if seen call 911.

Prince George’s County and Washington D.C. police were notified of the vehicles description and last seen route of travel.

Emergency medical personnel responded to the scene to evaluated the teen victim who suffered lacerations and injuries to his head and face.

St. Charles High School Principal Tammika Little released the following to parents and staff members.

“Dear parents, guardians and staff: I want to let you know about an investigation into an assault and theft we working on with the police. This morning, two of our students were involved in an incident in our school parking lot during senior dismissal.



According to our investigation so far, two students left during their dismissal and were met by several individuals, one of which had a weapon. The students were reportedly assaulted by the suspect with the weapon, additionally, the suspect took one students car keys which let to the suspects stealing the car from the parking lot. The incident was reported to administrators and our school SRO who called for additional police support.

As a precaution, I placed the school in a hold status for all of third period. This was to ensure that hallway traffic was limited and students were where they were supposed to be. Our investigation overlapped with lunch so the hold allowed us to account for all student.

The safety of our students and staff is a top priority and we continue to work with police to investigate this incident, However, at this time we do not have any information that the individuals the two students encountered in the parking lot attend St. Charles High School, we also have reason to believe that this incident originated from previous issues. If your child has any information about this incident, please ask them to report it to an administrator, our SRO, or to the police.

Please remind your child that if they see or hear something to please say something.

The investigation is ongoing and updates will be provided when they become available.

