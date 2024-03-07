Two Baltimore Teens Arrested for Murder in Anne Arundel County, Police Recover Stolen Vehicle and Two Firearms

On March 4, 2024, at approximately 2:41 p.m., officers responded for a report of gunshots in the 100 block of Bon Air Avenue in Brooklyn Park.

Upon arrival, officers found a male suffering from multiple gunshot wounds and immediately began life-saving efforts.

The fire department responded and transported the victim to the R. Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore, where he was pronounced deceased. The victim was identified as 20-year-old Tyrese Malik Williams.

Homicide Detectives responded to the scene and assumed responsibility for the investigation with the assistance of the Northern District Detective Unit.



The investigation revealed the victim came out of his residence and was shot at by several suspects. The victim was struck by the gunfire. The suspects fled in a dark gray van, which detectives determined was a gray Toyota Sienna, reported stolen out of Baltimore.

At approximately 11:00 p.m., with the assistance of the Baltimore Police Department helicopter unit, detectives located and detained five suspects in the Edgecomb neighborhood of Baltimore. The Toyota Sienna was seized as evidence. Two handguns were recovered.

Dabron Tyreek Johnson, 17, of Baltimore, and Dicouisey Orlando Wilson, 18, of Baltimore, were arrested and charged with the murder of Tyrese Williams. Johnson was charged as an adult.

Tykese Markel Hammond, 20, of Baltimore, was arrested on an open warrant through Frederick County, Maryland, for failing to appear in court to face motor vehicle theft charges.

A 17-year-old male and a 15-year-old male were released to their caregivers without charges.

Although arrests have been made, Homicide detectives are continuing their investigation and ask anyone with information to call the Homicide Unit at 410-222-4731. Individuals wishing to remain anonymous are encouraged to call the Anne Arundel County Police Tip Line at 410-222-4700.