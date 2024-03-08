Calvert County Detectives Investigating Thefts of Lotion at Local Pharmacies

On Wednesday, March 6, 2024, at 9:08 p.m., deputies from the Calvert County Patrol Bureau responded to the CVS Pharmacy located at 10095 Ward Road in Dunkirk, for the report of a theft that just occurred.

The complainant advised two black males entered the store, stole body lotion from the shelf, and fled the area in a white passenger vehicle.

Suspect #1 is described as a black male with long black dreads, wearing a red hooded sweatshirt and black pants. Suspect #2 is described as a black male, bald, wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with white writing on the front.

While deputies were searching the area, a second call came in at 9:28 p.m., for a theft that just occurred from the CVS Pharmacy located at 7955 Bayside Road in Chesapeake Beach. The complainant advised that two black males entered the store and stole body lotion from the shelf then fled the area in a white passenger vehicle.

The investigation revealed that the suspects were implicated in the thefts from the CVS in Dunkirk and Chesapeake Beach.

Deputy Hudson located a white Honda Accord with two occupants matching the description of the theft suspects on Rt. 260 in the area of Jewell Road. Deputy Hudson attempted a traffic stop, but the vehicle fled at a high rate reaching speeds of 95 mph, failing to stop.

Due to the speed and rain, the pursuit was terminated just prior to the county line.

The estimated value of stolen property from the CVS in Dunkirk is $1,000.00. The estimated value of stolen property from the CVS in Chesapeake Beach is $800.00.

Anyone with information regarding these incidents or possible suspects is asked to please contact the Sheriff’s Office at 410-535-2800 or by email: [email protected].

Contact Deputy Daily, [email protected] for the Dunkirk theft, please reference 24-18957.

In reference to the Chesapeake Beach theft, please contact Deputy Hudson at [email protected], case 24-18958.

The investigation is ongoing.