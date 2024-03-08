St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office – Missing 12-Year-Old Last Seen in Lexington Park Area

BOLO for missing person Robert Mitchell Beall 3rd (W-M-12 YOA) If seen please call 301-475-8008.
He was last seen in Lexington Park wearing a gray hoodie and gray pants on a blue huffy bike in the area of the Family Dollar
BOLO for missing person Robert Mitchell Beall 3rd (W-M-12 YOA) If seen please call 301-475-8008.
He was last seen in Lexington Park wearing a gray hoodie and gray pants on a blue huffy bike in the area of the Family Dollar
This entry was posted on March 8, 2024 at 8:14 am and is filed under All News, County, Law Enforcement, More News, St. Mary's News, z 600X120 Top Ad Bottom, z 600X120 Top Ad Top. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.