Father Charged in Connection with Death of 4-Month Old Infant After Death is Ruled a Homicide

Homicide Unit detectives charged a father in connection with the death of his infant daughter. The suspect is 27-year-old Joseph Barrett of Takoma Park. He is charged with the murder of four-month-old Jaliyah Thompson.

On January 6, 2024, at approximately 6:20 am, officers responded to a motel in the 9400 block of Largo Drive West in the Largo area for the report of an unresponsive infant.

The baby was pronounced dead a short time later at a hospital.

On March 4, 2024, the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner ruled the baby’s death a homicide and the manner was a drug-related overdose.

The preliminary investigation revealed Barrett had sole care and custody of the baby at the time she went unresponsive. Barrett admitted to consuming the drug “Molly” while caring for and feeding the baby.

Barrett was arrested on March 6, 2024. He is charged with second-degree murder, manslaughter and child neglect.

If anyone has information relevant to this investigation, they are asked to please call detectives at 301-516-2512.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS, go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app (search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device.) Please refer to case 24-0001293.