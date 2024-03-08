Calvert County Deputies Investigate Suspected Threat at Patuxent High School

On Friday, March 8, 2024, the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office was informed of a social media post from an anonymous sender that implied a threat to Patuxent High School in Lusby.

Law enforcement immediately began investigating and determined the threat was not credible and unfounded.

Today, as a precautionary measure, additional deputies were present at Patuxent High School.

While this threat has not demonstrated credibility thus far, we take all tips and threats seriously and investigate reports per school system protocols.

Should you become aware of any threat, we urge you to report it to law enforcement immediately. Tipsters may also contact the school administration and/or the Be Safe Maryland Tip Line at 833-MD-BSAFE (833-632-7233) or through https://schoolsafety.maryland.gov/Pages/Tipline.aspx.

Thank you for your support and assistance in ensuring the safety of our students and staff within our school community.