Get ready for a fun-filled day at the museum on Saturday March 9th from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. This is a great opportunity for students to explore the world of science, technology, engineering, art, and mathematics!

We will have many exhibitors with interactive, hands on activities for all ages to enjoy!

Kids get in free and adults pay regular admission. We can’t wait to see you on March 9th!

Old Tiger Espresso and The White Rabbit Book Mobile will also be here!!