One Injured After Motor Vehicle Collision in Lexington Park

On Friday, March 8, 2024, at approximately 3:00 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of Great Mills Road and Midway Drive in Lexington Park, for the serious motor vehicle collision with one possibly trapped.

Crews arrived on the scene to find two vehicles involved in a T-bone style collision with one inside the vehicle, but not trapped.

Emergency medical personnel transported the adult female operator of the silver SUV to an area hospital.

One occupant of the black SUV denied transported and were treated and released on the scene.

Multiple witnesses reported the black SUV pulled out of the CVS parking lot onto Great Mills Road into the path of traffic, resulting in the collision. Deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded and are handling the investigation.

