Police Investigating Man Shot in The Neck at Hollywood Plaza, Victim Flown to Trauma Center

On Saturday, March 9, 2024, at approximately 12:13 a.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of the Hollywood Plaza located at 24502 Three Notch Road in Hollywood, for the reported shooting.

Crews arrived on the scene to find an unknown aged male with a gunshot wound to the neck. He was conscious, alert and talking.

Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 7 was placed on standby, and later requester to transport the patient.

The patient was flown to an area trauma center by Trooper 7.

Police are investigating the assault and updates will be provided when they become available.