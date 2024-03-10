Hoyer Secures Over $11 Million in Funding for Fifth District Priorities in FY2024 Appropriations Bill

Congressman Steny H. Hoyer (MD-05) released the following statement after he helped pass the 2024 Fiscal Year legislation, announcing over $11,304,279 in Community Project Funding for Fifth District priorities.

This total is in addition to the more than $16,000,000 that Congressman Hoyer secured for projects in the Fifth District in the FY23 Omnibus. The Senate passed this legislation tonight, and it will now be sent to President Biden’s desk to be signed. The House Committee on Appropriations allowed each Member of Congress to submit up to 15 Community Funding Project requests for their districts in the Fiscal Year 2024 funding bill.

As part of that process, Congressman Hoyer solicited requests on his website and submitted 15 projects to the House Appropriations Committee.

“The funding deal that I helped pass included major victories for communities throughout Maryland’s Fifth District,” said Congressman Hoyer. “In addition to avoiding a devastating government shutdown, today’s legislation secured crucial funding for 15 community projects in our district. Whether combatting food insecurity, helping the homeless, investing in our infrastructure, or promoting our children’s success and safety, these projects will create new opportunities for Marylanders to get ahead. I was pleased to work closely with community members from across the district on each of these requests. I look forward to continuing to work with them and others in the coming years so that we can keep addressing the needs of our district and its people.”



$912,000 for the LifeStyles Day/Homeless Center Improvement Project: This funding will provide necessary improvements to LifeStyles Day/Homeless Shelter.

$963,000 for Kennedy Krieger Institute’s Changing the Trajectory of Delinquency and Violence: This funding will support the Kennedy Krieger Institute’s early intervention program aiming to reduce overall crime and delinquency by addressing immediate Behavioral Health problems.

$1,616,279 for the Brandywine Rd. Bridge Replacement: This funding will replace the existing structure over Piscataway Creek, which is experiencing continued deterioration.

$450,000 for the Bryans Road Interceptor (Phase II) Project: This funding will provide sewer rehabilitation, support engineering, and ensure this area is no longer a contributor of wet weather infiltration and inflow (I/I) to the overall I/I observed at the Mattawoman Wastewater Treatment Facility.

$450,000 for the Ordnance Road Detention Facility Re-Entry Program: This funding will support comprehensive re-entry coordination and post release case management services for individuals released from the Ordnance Road Detention Facility, providing access to long-term resources and support within the community in order to decrease re-arrest and recidivism rates.

$850,000 for the South County Boys & Girls Club in Anne Arundel County: This funding will expand Boys & Girls Clubs services to the southern area of Anne Arundel County, specifically Lothian by building a stand alone club house located on 19 acres in Lothian, Maryland.

$850,000 for the YMCA Great Mills: This funding will construct a multiple use YMCA recreation center in Lexington Park.

$600,000 for Farming 4 Hunger, Inc.’s Crime Prevention and Re-Entry Program Expansion: This funding will expand Farming 4 Hunger’s mission to grow fresh food for the hunger community, provide meaningful training and skills for men in the Department of Corrections Pre-Release Facility to prepare them for a job and life skills upon release, and provide addiction prevention education to school children, athletic teams, and others who volunteer at the Farm.

$963,000 for Home Made Explosive (HME) Characterization and Training at the US Bomb Tech Association in Indian Head: This funding will conduct characterization research, testing, and training on the commonly known HMEs that are utilized in Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs).

$600,000 for the Hughesville Collection Sewer System Project: This funding will support the engineering costs associated with the design and construction of a centralized sewer collection system for the Hughesville Village core, including approximately 25,000 linear feet of gravity sewer lines, approximately 3 new sewage pumping stations, and all associated infrastructure.

$400,000 for the Lower Mattawoman Interceptor Project: This funding will support engineering associated with Lower Mattawoman Interceptor – including structural and operational defects within the interceptor.

$500,000 for MD 214 improvements: This funding will design, acquire rights of way, and construct improvements consisting of adding bicycle infrastructure, shared use path, capacity improvements, and increasing vehicular capacity along MD 214 from MD 468 to east of Loch Haven Road, including intersection improvements at Loch Haven Road.

$500,000 for the Reach Back and Lift 1’s The Connect project in Lexington Park: This funding will create a community resource in St. Mary’s County’s most impoverished area by purchasing and renovating a property that previously served as a car dealership to house the following services: entrepreneur hub, retail boot camp program, community engagement initiatives, and violence prevention.

$1,150,000 for TurnAround, Inc.’s Safe House for Child Survivors of Sex Trafficking in Maryland: This funding will operationalize Maryland’s first Safe House for Child Survivors of Human Trafficking, currently under construction in Anne Arundel County in partnership with the YWCA of Annapolis and Anne Arundel County.

$500,000 for the End Hunger in Calvert County’s Warehouse Completion project: This funding will support End Hunger’s building of a 21,915 square foot commercial grade food storage and distribution center equipped with a loading dock, multiple commercial freezer/refrigerators, and dry storage shelving.