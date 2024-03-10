Hoyer Secures Over $11 Million in Funding for Fifth District Priorities in FY2024 Appropriations Bill
March 10, 2024
Congressman Steny H. Hoyer (MD-05) released the following statement after he helped pass the 2024 Fiscal Year legislation, announcing over $11,304,279 in Community Project Funding for Fifth District priorities.
This total is in addition to the more than $16,000,000 that Congressman Hoyer secured for projects in the Fifth District in the FY23 Omnibus. The Senate passed this legislation tonight, and it will now be sent to President Biden’s desk to be signed. The House Committee on Appropriations allowed each Member of Congress to submit up to 15 Community Funding Project requests for their districts in the Fiscal Year 2024 funding bill.
As part of that process, Congressman Hoyer solicited requests on his website and submitted 15 projects to the House Appropriations Committee.
“The funding deal that I helped pass included major victories for communities throughout Maryland’s Fifth District,” said Congressman Hoyer. “In addition to avoiding a devastating government shutdown, today’s legislation secured crucial funding for 15 community projects in our district. Whether combatting food insecurity, helping the homeless, investing in our infrastructure, or promoting our children’s success and safety, these projects will create new opportunities for Marylanders to get ahead. I was pleased to work closely with community members from across the district on each of these requests. I look forward to continuing to work with them and others in the coming years so that we can keep addressing the needs of our district and its people.”
Congressman Hoyer secured funding for fifteen projects that will directly benefit the residents of Maryland’s Fifth District. These include: