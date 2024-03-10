One Injured After Truck Overturns and Traps Driver in Leonardtown

On Saturday, March 9, 2024, at approximately 11:31 a.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of the Route 5 and Route 4 intersection in Leonardtown, for a serious motor vehicle collision with one vehicle overturned and one trapped.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a single pickup truck on its side with the single occupant trapped.

Firefighters from Leonardtown and Hollywood Volunteer Fire Departments responded and extricated the single trapped patient in under 15 minutes.

The patient was transported to an area hospital.

All photos courtesy of the Hollywood Volunteer Fire Department.

Police are investigating the collision and also responded to a nearby seperate motor vehicle collision just 30 minutes later.

