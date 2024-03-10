Piccowaxen Middle School SRO Investigating Assault on School Bus Where Student Uses Steel Bottle as Weapon

March 10, 2024

On Thursday, March 7, 2024, at 2:45 p.m., a student from Piccowaxen Middle School was on the school bus heading home when another student struck them over the head several times with a steel water bottle.

The bus driver called for assistance and drove back to the school where the injured student was seen by a school nurse. That student’s parents responded to the school.

The student involved in the assault faces criminal charges and school consequences. The school resource officer has initiated an investigation.

Anyone with information should contact Cpl. Caballerro at 301-609-3282 ext. 0573.

This entry was posted on March 10, 2024 at 4:02 pm and is filed under All News, Charles News, Community, County, Education, Fire & Rescue, Law Enforcement, More News, z 600X120 Top Ad Bottom, z Police Ad Top. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.