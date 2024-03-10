Police Arrest Waldorf Man and Recover Drugs After Traffic Stop and Foot Chase

On Thursday, March 7, 2024 at 8:09 p.m., an officer assigned to the Neighborhood Enforcement Team initiated a traffic stop at St. Charles Parkway and St. Thomas Drive after observing several traffic violations, including expired tags and inoperable lights.

Upon approaching the vehicle, the officer observed suspected cocaine and drug paraphernalia.

The driver exited the car and as he was being arrested, he suddenly fled on foot. He ran behind an apartment complex and to a small area of water where he threw a pill bottle.

Officers were able to apprehend the suspect without further incident and they recovered the pill bottle.

Further investigation revealed a scale, plastic baggies, and Oxycodone in the vehicle.

Eric Arron Lyles, 52, of Waldorf, was arrested and charged with possession with the intent to distribute drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia, and traffic violations.

Lyles is currently being held at the Charles County Detention Center and has a bond review on Monday, March 11.

Cpl. Morrison is investigating.