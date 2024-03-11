No Injuries Reported After Dryer Fire in Lexington Park Townhome

On Friday, March 8, 2024, at approximately 8:15 p.m., firefighters from Bay District, NAS Patuxent River, Ridge and Hollywood responded to the 21000 block of Jenna Court in Lexington Park, for the reported structure fire.

6 firefighters from the Bay District Volunteer Fire Department responded and arrived in under 5 minutes to find a two-story end of the row townhome with nothing evident.

Firefighters made entry into the residence to find the entire house filled with smoke, with the fire being contained to the dryer.

The fire was extinguished in under 5 minutes.

All four occupants and multiple pets suffered no injuries.

Crews from Bay District and NAS Patuxent River operated on the scene for approximately 25 minutes before returning to service.

