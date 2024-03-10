Firefighters from Multiple Counties Respond to Anne Arundel to Assist During Multiple Large Structure Fires

On Saturday, March 9, 2024, at approximately 8:00 p.m., firefighters from Anne Arundel County Fire Department and Annapolis Fire Department responded to the 400 block of Central Ave W for a reported structure on fire.

First arriving units reported fire through the roof. A subsequent tanker task force and second alarm was reuested which brought additional units from Anne Arundel, Prince George’s County, Calvert, Queen Anne’s, Fort Meade, and NDW responded to assist on the scene or to provide fill ins and staffing.

Units operated on the scene for well over 6 hours with the building and multiple businesses suffering excessive and significant damage.

Shortly after 11:25 p.m., firefighters from Anne Arundel County, Calvert County, NSA Annapolis and surrounding departments and jurisdictions responded to Grays Road in Lothian, for the reported house on fire.



Firefighters arrived on the scene to find a large two-story residence with fire showing from the second floor windows and began initiating a defensive attack.

Due to the fire being throughout the residence, firefighters utilized ladder pipes to knock down the bulk of the fire. The residence suffered multiple collapses. The house was deemed a total loss with the fire remaining under investigation.

The homeowners were out of town at the time and no injuries were reported.

Firefighters operated on the scene of this fire for over 5 hours.

North Beach Volunteer Fire Department in Calvert County was holding their annual awards banquet & officer installation for their Department and due to this, numerous companies were filling in so their members could enjoy the night off.

Solomons, Bay District, Prince Frederick, and Huntingtown volunteers were staffing units with multiple of them responding to Anne Arundel County to assist on these two large fires.

All photos are courtesy of the Dunkirk, North Beach, U.S. Naval Academy Fire Department, Anne Arundel County Fire Department and the businesses affected.

No injuries were reported in either fire, both remain under investigation and updates will be provided when they become available.





