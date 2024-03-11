Victim Transported to Trauma Center and Suspect in Custody After Stabbing in Waldorf

On Sunday, March 10, 2024, at approximately 10:25 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the 3000 block of October Place in Waldorf, for the reported stabbing.

The 911 caller reported the victim was stabbed and losing a large amount of blood, no other information was given.

First Responders arrived on the scene to find an adult male suffering from several stab wounds.

Emergency medical personnel transported the 23-year-old male victim to an area trauma center. Officers advised the victim had one stab wound to the head and a second stab wound to his hand.

A second victim suffered superfical/minor cuts and denied medical attention.

As additional officers canvassed the area, they located the vehicle and suspect description the victim gave.

A felony stop was performed where the suspect was placed into custody at gunpoint near the October Place and Post Office Road intersection. Officers were able to observe a knife in plain view inside of the suspects vehicle which matched the victims description of the weapon used in the assault.

Updates will be provided when they become available.