Police Investigating Hit and Run in Lexington Park Which Leaves Hundreds Without Power for Hours

On Sunday, March 10, 2024, at approximately 6:40 p.m., police responded to the area of the Chesapeake Charter School located at 20945 Great Mills Road in Lexington Park, for the reported hit and run motor vehicle collision.

911 callers reported an SUV struck a pole in the area of the school with the white male operator fleeing the scene on foot Eastbound towards Chancellors Run Road.

Police arrived on the scene to find the vehicle struck a utility pole which completely cut the pole in half and left over 400 nearby residents without power.

SMECO was requested to respond with workers restoring power within 6 hours of the incident.

It is unknown if the operator was located or if he suffered any injuries.

Updates will be provided when they become available.

Deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded and are investigating the collision.

