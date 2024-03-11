Georgia Man Sentenced to 30 Years for Sex Abuse of a Minor and Rape in Calvert County

Jonathan P. Santos, 24 of Marietta, Geogia, was sentenced in Calvert County Circuit Court on March 8, 2024, to 30 years incarceration, with 10 years active, for the crimes of sex abuse of a minor and second-degree rape.

Upon release from prison, Santos will be on 5 years supervised probation and required to register for life as a convicted sex offender.

In April, 2023, the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office received information that Santos had groomed and sexually assaulted a 12-year-old girl.

The abuse began in 2020 and continued over a 9-month period. The victim was scared, but finally had the courage to report the abuse.

The sentence was imposed by Judge Mark S. Chandlee. Senior Assistant State’s Attorney Rebecca N. Cordero prosecuted the case.

