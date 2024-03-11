Waldorf Volunteer Fire Department Regrets to Announce Passing of Life Member Robert Dofflemyer

Waldorf VFD Volunteer Fire Department Bunting Stock Photo Passing of MemberThe Waldorf Volunteer Fire Department is saddened to announce the passing of Life Member Robert L. Dofflemyer (Bob).

Bob had been an active member of the department for 59 years and during his tenure, held offices which included Chairman of the Board, President, and Assistant Fire Chief.

Additionally, Bob was a longtime instructor with MFRI, up to the last 6 years. Bob still came up to the station weekly and enjoyed seeing the members and firehouse. Please keep his family and friends in your thoughts.

Further arrangements and obituary will be aded when they become available and announced.

