La Plata Volunteer Fire Department Seeking Property to Hold Water Supply Training Operations

Community members, we are looking for a property to hold a water supply drill on Sunday, May 5, 2024.

These drills help us perfect the skill of moving water more proficiently for more effective fire suppression.

Water supply is a critical component in all fire incidents and our goal, as always, is to provide the best service.

We would like the property to have somewhere to flow water and not cause any damage (pond, empty lot, etc). Ideally, we would like the property to be in the La Plata area but not inside town limits, as this is designed to simulate operating in non-hydrant areas.

In addition to La Plata VFD, other departments from Charles County and the Southern Maryland area will be participating in the drill.

If you live in an area with no hydrants and think your property will be able to accommodate this drill, please contact Deputy Fire Chief Ianiero at [email protected].

Thank you for helping us as we train to serve you!