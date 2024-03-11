Great Mills Convicted Felon Arrested After Threatening Kill Himself and Others – Police Recover 3D Printer and 3D Printed Firearms

On Sunday, March 10, 2024, at approximately 8:15 p.m., police responded to Schooner Court, in Great Mills for the report of a subject threatening to kill his child, the child’s mother, and himself.

The Emergency Communications Center relayed information from a 911 caller that Sean Michael Rice was on Facetime with her when he began to make threats to kill her, a child, and himself, she stated that while on facetime, Rice produced a red in color handgun, placed it close to his head, and pulled the trigger. She heard the gunfire, but the round did not strike Rice in the head. At that moment, she called 911.

Upon arrival, police surrounded the residence and attempted to make contact with Sean Michael Rice, 34, of Great Mills, via phone but he would not answer. After some time, Rice exited his residence through the front door, on his own accord, and walked towards his Hyundai Elantra, parked in the driveway of the residence. While walking to the vehicle, a red handle could be seen sticking out of his sweatshirt pocket. Rice entered the driver’s side of the vehicle and after a few seconds exited, he was taken into custody by police without further incident.

During the course of the investigation, it was determined that Rice did not have any registered firearms and as a convicted felon he was prohibited from possessing regulated firearms. Once Rice was placed into a police vehicle, he was read his Miranda rights. Rice advised he understood his rights and agreed to speak to them. Rice admitted to owning several firearms, and stated he owned a pistol and a rifle and that they were both inside his residence. After further questioning, Rice admitted to placing the red-colored firearm inside the Elantra glove box before exiting the vehicle and being engaged by police. Rice further admitted that he makes all his firearms with his 3D printer.

Detectives responded and completed a search warrant of the residence where two handguns, one rifle and 45 rounds of various ammo were retrieved. Police also recovered a 3D printer, spools of 3D printing plastic spools belonging to the printer and nine 3D printed handgun frames.

Rice was charged with three counts of illegal firearm possession after being convicted of a crime of violence, rifle/shotgun possession with a felony conviction, three counts of illegal possession of a regulated firearm, and other related weapons offenses.

Rice is currently held at the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center on a no-bond status.

