Woman Flown to Trauma Center After Being Struck by Vehicle in Lexington Park

On Monday, March 11, 2024, at approximately 10:40 a.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of Great Mills Road and North Shangri-La Drive in Lexington Park, for the motor vehicle collision involving a pedestrian.

Police and firefighters arrived on the scene within seconds of dispatch to find a female victim laying in the roadway after being struck by a vehicle. She was reported as conscious, alert and breathing while reporting severe head pain.

A helicopter was requested to land nearby due to the patients injuries.

The striking vehicle and operator remained on the scene. The operator of the vehicle was evaluated for injuried and signed a care refusal form on the scene.

Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 7 landed nearby and transported the pedestrian to an area trauma center.

Police are investigating the collision and updates will be provided when they become available.