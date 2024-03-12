Timucin Kamil “Tim” Yatman, 61 of St. Leonard, MD, passed away on February 22, 2024 at his residence.

Born August 16, 1962 in Washington, DC, he was the son of the late Gunger Mehmet Yatman and Barry Jo (Bingham) Yatman.

Tim is survived by his wife, Janet L. Yatman whom he married on June 16, 2018 in Beaufort, NC; his children, Brandy Henson of Lusby, MD, Amber Grimes of Prince Frederick, MD and Cristy Livengood of Lusby, MD; nine grandchildren; one great-grandchild; and siblings, Sabiha Yatman of MA, Marjorie White of PA and Patrick Blake of MD.