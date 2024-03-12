Neil Melvin Degon, 85, of Solomons, MD, passed away peacefully at his home on February 23, 2024. He was born on March 27, 1938 in Springfield, Massachusetts to Melvin and Ella Degon. Neil sometimes expressed concern that he was the last survivor of his four cherished siblings, with younger sister Claire, older sister Fay, and younger brother David having passed.

Neil studied at the University of Massachusetts and University of Rhode Island ultimately graduating with a Bachelor’s in Business Administration from Bryant College in 1967. He served as a Communications Technician for 7 years in the U.S. Navy.

Neil spent the majority of his professional years in the pharmaceutical industry. He began as a sales recruiter and retired in 1993 as a sales manager for Astra Zeneca Pharmaceuticals in Wilmington, Delaware.

On February 18, 1978, Neil married Ruth, and began their joyous life together. Neil credited Ruth as the one who helped him to know the Lord, after which time he served as a deacon in Mineral Baptist Church, visited nursing homes, and founded the program Lake Anna Men’s Bible Study (LAMBS).

Neil and Ruth purchased water-front land at Lake Anna, Virginia. With Ruth by his side, they built a “Little House on the Prairie” style cabin. They hosted many weekend gatherings and extended stays where friends and family enjoyed water skiing, boating, fishing, campfires, and “country style” breakfasts in the fresh air.

After their larger home was completed, Neil and Ruth continued to welcome guests. On one occasion, Neil hosted 13 men for a retreat, the success of which led to Ruth being asked to have one for the women. Little did she know 53 women would respond to the invitation!

Neil and Ruth served together in Virginia as hospice volunteers, fire auxiliary members and Neil also an active member of the Ruritans. Neil received particular joy from wood working and baking. Over the years he taught others to make pies, adding more fun to visits with family and friends.

In 2017 Neil and Ruth relocated to Solomon’s Island, Maryland to be closer to family and enjoyed their years of fellowship with members of their new community and church Our Father’s House.

Neil and Ruth had a motto; “Live life joyously for each day and let the future unfold as the Lord determines”.

In addition to wife Ruth, Neil is survived by son Michael, daughter Lynn and husband David Colandrea, beloved stepson Domenico whom he helped raise, and wife Julie Guttadauro. He was grandfather to Kenny, Kristen, Giuliano, Lorenzo, and great grandfather to Xavier and Claire. Neil also leaves behind a treasured community of family and friends without whom his life would not have been as enriched.

A memorial service with refreshments to follow will be held on Friday, March 15, 2024 at 1:00 p.m. at Our Father’s House, 45020 Patuxent Beach Road, California, MD 20619. A short graveside service and interment will be held at 10:30 a.m. at the Maryland Veterans Cemetery, Cheltenham, MD.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Our Father’s House, P.O. Box 828, California, MD 20619.