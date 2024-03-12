Brent Elvis Brookman, 75, of Huntingtown, Maryland, passed away on February 24, 2024, at Southern Maryland Hospital Center. Brent was born on March 30, 1948, in Princeton, West Virginia, to Zina Edward and Elsie (Meadows) Brookman. He married Ila Faye Kinzer in 1967 and together they moved to Maryland to make their home. Brent worked diligently to support his family as a roofing estimator for W.B. Maske Sheet Metal Works for over 50 years, where his incredible work ethic drove him from humble beginnings to a well-respected position within the company. In his leisure time, Brent enjoyed gardening, working with computer technology, and watching old British television shows.

Brent is survived by his sons, Adam K. Brookman of Lexington Park, Maryland, and Corey A. Brookman of Huntingtown, Maryland; his sister Sue Brookman, and brother Hozah Brookman, both of Princeton, West Virginia. Brent was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Ila Faye Brookman; his parents, Zina and Elsie Brookman, and his brother, Freddie Brookman.

In lieu of flowers, please consider contributing to the family’s GoFundMe for the memorial service.

When I am gone

When I come to the end of my journey

and I travel my last weary mile,

just forget if you can,

that I ever frowned

and remember only the smile.

Forget unkind words I have spoken;

remember the good I have done.

Forget that I ever had heartache

and remember I’ve had loads of fun.

Forget that I have stumbled and blundered

and sometimes fell by the way.

Remember I have fought some hard battles

and won, ere the close of the day,

then forget to grieve for my going,

I would not have you sad for a day,

but in summer just gather some flowers

and remember the place where I lay,

and come in the evening

when the sun paints the sky in the west.

Stand for a few moments beside me

and remember only my best.