Alfred Seymour Whippee, Jr.

Al Whippee passed away peacefully on February 25, 2024 peacefully at home. Born in Holden, Massachusetts on September 24, 1944, the third of three children, Al was the son of Alfred Whippee, Sr. and Nancy Esther Tracy. He was the brother of Richard and Paul Whippee.

Al grew up in Barre, Massachusetts. After graduation from high school Al joined the United States Navy in 1963 where he honorably served our country on the USS Boxer for four years and earned the following awards: National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal with two Bronze Stars, Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal (Dominican Republic) and Navy Unit Commendation. After his Naval discharge Al went to visit a friend in Maryland for the weekend. Al ended up staying a “long weekend” as he remained living in Maryland until his passing.

Al worked at the Washington Suburban Sanitary Commission from 1973 until his retirement in 2000. After retirement Al worked part time at a Roland’s of Chesapeake until full retirement a few years later.

Al enjoyed his love of nature. He spent many hours outside in the yard, the garden, the woods and his shed. He enjoyed scouting where he was involved in Boy Scouts of America from 1985 when he first volunteered to help with Joseph’s troop and led both of his children through Cub Scouts and Boy Scouts and remained active in scouting in the Baltimore Area Council as a District Commissioner for many years after both children moved on. During his time in scouting he was most recognized as being the grub master at any Capitol District camping event. At any scouting function if there was coffee or a mess tent that was his spot.

Al was an active member of the American Legion Stallings-Williams Post 206 in Chesapeake Beach, MD. He enjoyed attending the post for dinners and various gatherings and watching Redskins, Orioles and other sports with the other members.

Al is survived by his wife Margaret T. Whippee, his sons Joseph Whippee and wife Jackie Ann of Kingsland, GA, and Michael Whippee and wife Kerry of Catonsville, MD, his five grandchildren Juliette, Jaimee, Joseph II, Michael II, Charlotte and two great grandchildren. He was predeceased by his brother Paul.

In lieu of flowers please send donations to: Boy Scouts of America, Baltimore Area Council detailed in the link below under Contribtions