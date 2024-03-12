Russell “Russ” Schnobrich, of Dunkirk, MD passed away February 27, 2024 after a prolonged illness. He was born on March 31, 1977 in Camp Springs, Maryland, to Norman Thomas Schnobrich II and Kathleen (Winiarczyk) Schnobrich.

Russ graduated in 1996 from Northern High School in Owings, MD. He went on to pursue a career in loss prevention at local department stores and retail outlets for nearly 20 years. He enjoyed his classic cars, computer games and grilling at home. As a child, he spent memorable time camping and exploring on the family’s property in western New York. In more recent years, he doted on the family dogs, Chewy and Gracie. He was a loyal and much-loved companion to his older brother and his best friend, Lawrence.

Russ was preceded in death by his mother, Kathleen. He is survived by his father, Norman Thomas Schnobrich, II of Chesapeake, VA; his brother, Norman Thomas Schnobrich, III of Ellicott City, MD; his uncle Walter Winiarczyk, II and aunt Karol Winiarczyk of Buffalo, NY; cousin Lynn Winiarcyk and fiance Dan Schupp of Depew, NY; Walter Winiarczyk, III and Elizabeth Winiarczyk of Shortsville, NY and second cousin Aidan Winiarczyk of Syracuse, NY.