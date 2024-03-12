Mary Dowell Herring, 65, of Prince Frederick, MD passed away on February 28th, 2024. She was born in Calvert County on September 23rd, 1958 to James Leroy Dowell and Margaret Stevens Dowell of Sunderland, MD.

Mary was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. She loved animals, the outdoors, attending sports games to support her family, and music. She was introverted by nature and typically content to be in the background, but loved to see others smile. Later in life she aspired to start a petting zoo, and really helped bring her family farm to life through her passion for animals.

Mary is survived by her sister, Dr. Margaret Lee Dowell, brother, James Leroy Dowell, Jr. and wife Jennifer, husband Warren Mark Herring, daughter Dawn Herring Shilkoski and husband John, daughter Dr. Molly Margaret Herring, son Warren Mark Herring, Jr., granddaughter Tara Lynne Herring, and grandson John Warren Shilkoski. She was preceded in death by her loving parents, James Leroy Dowell and Margaret Stevens Dowell.