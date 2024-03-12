Karen Sue Paddy, 72, of North Beach passed away February 28, 2024, at her home surrounded by family. She was born September 25, 1951, in Washington, DC to Eldred William Sr. and Catherine Delores (Pruitt) Nicholson. Karen grew up in Cottage City, MD and graduated from Bladensburg High School. She married James “Jimmy” Paddy on August 24, 1974 and they primarily lived in North Beach. Karen worked for Daycon Products Co. for over 40 years in various positions, retiring as Senior Executive and Accounts Manager in 2019. Karen loved being a mom and grandmother. She loved to spend time with her family and friends, especially her grandchildren. She also enjoyed floating in the pool in the summertime, going to lunch with her friends, dancing with Jimmy, arts and crafts, and sewing. She was very talented and made her own clothes when she was younger as well as holiday outfits for her siblings and Halloween costumes for her kids.

Karen was preceded in death by her husband James Joseph “Jimmy” Paddy, Jr. She is survived by her daughters Michele Eslick and her husband Eric of Centreville and Krystle Stone and her husband James of North Beach, grandchildren Carter and Cooper Eslick, sister Kathy Newcomer, brother Kevin Nicholson, Sr., and her furry companion Sarge.

A private burial will be held in MD Veterans Cemetery, Cheltenham.