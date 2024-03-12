Gloria Jane Yates “Janie”, age 85, passed away peacefully on March 1st, 2024, after a lengthy illness.

She was born in July, 1938 in Broomes Island, MD. She was one of nine children born to Elizabeth and Levi Barnes, survived by two sisters, Carolyn and Linda.

Gloria graduated from Calvert County HS in 1956. Soon after, she went to work for the FBI in Washington D.C.. She met and married Donald Eugene Yates and had three children. She left the FBI after 20 years to care for her ailing husband. Her family was everything to her, which included her many furry “kids”. Gloria loved being outdoors whenever possible, working in her yard, growing beautiful flowers. She truly had a green thumb and loved all things green. We were blessed to have her all these years. She is survived by her three children Rhonda, Mike and Kris Yates. Two granddaughters, Victoria and Courtney Yates. She will forever be our “Sunshine”.