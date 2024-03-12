Carl Edward Richardson, Sr., 89, of Prince Frederick and formerly of Lusby passed away March 2, 2024. He was born November 16, 1934 in McClellandtown, PA to Thomas and Elizabeth (Cambell) Richardson. Ed joined the United States Air Force on April 15, 1952 and was honorably discharged on April 14, 1956 after serving as a jet engine mechanic on B-47 Bombers and was an integral part of the Strategic Air Command. Ed married Joanna on June 26, 1957 and they lived in Southern Maryland throughout Prince George’s, Anne Arundel, and Calvert Counties. Ed worked as the Crew Chief of the Automotive Shop for American Airlines for 39 years, retiring in 1996. He was known for his ability to fix anything that didn’t fly. Ed loved building, creating, and fixing anything. He was a skilled woodworker and made many treasurable pieces for his family over the years. He was a member of the American Legion Post 274 in Lusby and was an avid fan of the Pittsburgh Steelers. He loved spending time with his family and will be greatly missed.

Ed is survived by his loving wife of 66 years Joanna Richardson, children Jim Richardson and his wife Michele of Lusby and Betty Jean Farnese and her husband John of Huntingtown, grandchildren Tony, Liana, Tyler, Brian, James, Will, and Emily, and great-grandchildren Finley and Carson. He was preceded in death by his son Carl “Eddie” Richardson, Jr.