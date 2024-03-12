Richard Allen Lindholm, 81, of Lusby, MD. passed away on March 2, 2024, at his home in Lusby, MD.

Richard was born on February 23, 1943, in Queens, New York City, New York, to the late Lauri Elmer Lindholm and Anna Johnson Lindholm. At the age of 12, he moved to Baldwinsville, New York, a suburb of Syracuse. He was a star lacrosse player at Charles Baker Baldwinsville Academy and Syracuse University.

Richard’s life was defined by his commitment to his family, community, and those less fortunate. Prior to the decline in his health in later years, Richard was generous with his time in volunteer work including serving as the lacrosse coach for Calvert Lacrosse Club’s Junior Boys team and a driver for Meals on Wheels. He supported numerous charitable causes, both large and small. Throughout his life Richard was known for his love of politics, always ready to generate a healthy discussion of political events. He was also known to enjoy the exchange of stock market data and recommendations with his friends and family. Prior to Covid, Richard joined the Solomons Island Yacht Club with the hope of sharing his love of boating with others, only to have the pandemic and his health dash that dream.

Richard was preceded in death by his brother, Robert Lindholm; his two sisters, Barbara and Jean Lindholm; and his niece, Elizabeth Lindholm.

Richard is survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Mary Lou; daughter, Megan Rose and her husband, David Rose, of Chevy Chase, MD; and he was the very proud grandfather of Sam and Anna Rose.

A funeral service will be held on Friday, March 8, 2024 at Middleham Chapel, Smith Hall, 10200 H G Trueman Rd., Lusby, MD. Visitation will be held at Middleham from 11am to 12pm, with service beginning at 12pm, followed by burial in the Chapel cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Richard’s memory to SMILE Food Pantry at 10290 H G Trueman Rd., Lusby, MD 20657 or the Maryland Food Bank, 2200 Halethorpe Farms Rd., Baltimore, MD 21227.