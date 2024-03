Thomas Scott Kuhaneck, Scott”, 64 of St. Leonard, Maryland passed

away March 10, 2024 surrounded by his family at his home.

Services

No Services Available Contributions

Calvert Animal Welfare League 1040 Prince Frederick Boulevard

PO Box 1660

Prince Frederick, MD 20678 410-535-9300 Link:

https://www.cawlrescue.org/ National Kidney Foundation 30 East 33rd Street

New York, NY 10016 Link:

https://www.kidney.org/