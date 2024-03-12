Margaret Bernice King (Peggy), 73, of Mechanicsville, MD, peacefully passed away on March 1, 2024.

Born on January 24, 1951, she was the daughter of the late William Rawlings and Lillian Murphy.

After graduating from LaPlata High School, Peggy married her beloved husband, Thomas King Sr. on April 26, 1969. Together they had 2 children, Thomas Jr. and Stacy. Peggy worked as an Oral Surgery Assistant for 32 years.

Peggy enjoyed shopping but most of all, she enjoyed spending time with her family and friends.

She is survived by her husband, Thomas King Sr.; son, Thomas King Jr. of Mechanicsville, MD; daughter, Stacy Taylor of Fruitland, MD; brother, William Rawlings Jr. of Newburg, MD; sister, Amelia Earnshaw of Newburg, MD; and grandchildren, Brittany Barnes, Kyle King, Owen Taylor; and 5 great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents.

All services are private.

In lieu of flowers please consider donating in Margaret’s name to Hospice of the Chesapeake.

Arrangements by Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., Charlotte Hall, MD.