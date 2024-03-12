Wallace Lee Clifton

Wallace L. Clifton of Hollywood, Maryland passed away peacefully at his home on February 22, 2024, surrounded by his loving family. He was 81 years old.

Born on March 19, 1942, Wallace was the son of Theodore Claremont Clifton and Gertrude Louise Clifton (née Denne). He grew up in Wheeling, West Virginia and graduated from Wheeling Central Catholic High School, class of 1960. Wallace attended West Virginia University, where he earned a Bachelor of Science in Chemical Engineering.

Wallace served his country as a second lieutenant in the Army during the Vietnam War and received an honorable discharge in 1969. On June 27, 1970, he married Mary Margaret Clifton (née Beveridge), and they raised four beloved children together.

Wallace enjoyed a successful career in the oil and gas industry, where he was known for his exceptional troubleshooting and efficiency improvements that saved his employers millions of dollars. His career began at Exxon Gas in Baytown, Texas, and later led him to Maryland, where he sought to be closer to his extended family. He retired as the Plant Manager from Columbia LNG after more than two decades of dedicated service at the Cove Point Plant in Lusby, Maryland.

In addition to overseeing plant operations, Wallace was a skilled handyman. He single-handedly converted his family’s garage into a home extension with a family room and an additional room over the new garage. His retirement years were filled with home renovations, summer gardening, and most importantly, spending time with his grandchildren, whom he adored. One of his greatest achievements was the invaluable service he provided as “grandfather daycare.” He also helped care for his father-in-law and mother-in-law in their later years. Known affectionately as “Grandfather,” Wallace enjoyed spending time with his cherished grandchildren and looked forward to large family pool parties and holiday gatherings.

He leaves behind a legacy of love and dedication, survived by his children and their spouses: Holly Clifton (Jonathan Christian) of Seattle, WA, Theodore Clifton (Amy) of Mechanicsville, MD, Hope Colson (Mike) of Hollywood, MD, and Heidi Bajpai (Vipul) of Ashburn, VA, as well as his thirteen grandchildren and beloved nieces and nephews and their families. Wallace was predeceased by his wife, Mary Margaret, his parents, and his siblings, Sonny, Betty Lou, and Bobby.

A celebration of life for Wallace’s family and friends will be held at Zella Winery in Mechanicsville, MD, on March 10 at 1 pm.

