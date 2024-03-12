Charlotte “Ann” Ale, 87, passed away on February 25,2024 at Medstar St. Mary’s Hospital with your loving family by her side.

Ann was born on July 18,1936 in Charlottesville, Va to the late Richard Melton and Bessie Virginia (Griffin) Melton.

Ann worked at A & P (later known as SuperFresh) Grocery store as a dedicated Service Manager for over 40 years until retirement. Ann loved and cherished her family so very much, she enjoyed cooking and spending time with her grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. Ann loved to play bingo and would travel by bus to Dover, DE from time to time to try her luck at the slots. Ann cherished spending time with friends that she met throughout the years. Ann was a member of Elks Lodge # 2092 for St. Mary’s County and a member of the American Legion Auxiliary Unit # 268 in Wheaton, MD.

Ann is survived by her husband and best friend Harold Clark Ale, Jr of 57 wonderful years and her devoted dog “Maisy”. Ann and JR met in 1964 on a blind date and we’re married on June 17,1967. In addition to her husband, Ann is also survived by her daughter, June Ann Burroughs of Lexington Park, MD; her grandchildren, Mike Harris (Debbie) of Myrtle Beach, SC and James Harris ( Amanda) of Mechanicsville, MD; her great-grandchildren, Alanna Dodson, Riley Harris and Alyssa Keenan; her great-great-grandchildren, Izabella Sage and Jaxson Sage; her brother, Paul Melton of Poolesville, Md; sister-in-law, Peggy Shetterly of Mifflinburg, PA.

Ann is preceded in death by her parents, her sister June Arms, her great-grandson Aiden Harris and her beloved pets, RJ, Carbon and Copy.

The family will receive friends Friday, March 8,2024 from 11:00am – 12:00pm with a Funeral Service celebration by Reverend Joe Orlando at 12:00 pm, at Brinsfield Funeral Home,PA 22955 Hollywood Road, Leonardtown, MD 20650. Interment will follow at Evergreen Memorial Gardens, 22020 Chancellors Run Road, Great Mills, MD 20650.

Memorial contributions can be made in Ann’s memory to the Elks Lodge 2092, 22649 FDR Blvd., California, MD 20619.

