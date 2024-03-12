Troy Pulliam, 55, of Great Mills, MD passed away unexpectedly on March 4, 2024 at home. Born March 31, 1968 in Washington DC. He was the son of Alex and Patricia Pulliam of St. Inigoes, MD.

Troy graduated from Great Mills High School. He was a hard worker starting at a young age in his parents store to owning his own business, C&T Handyman Services. He enjoyed many hobbies especially hunting, fishing, metal detecting and cars. Troy loved his family very much and anyone he met became a friend.

On June 10, 1995, he married Rachel Pulliam (Goodwin) at St. Cecelia’s Catholic Church in St. Mary’s City. Together they have two wonderful children Robert (Robbie) (Miranda), and Alyssa including niece Ashley Easley who he considered a daughter.

In addition to his wife, children and parents, Troy is survived by his brothers and sisters Bart Pulliam (Donna), Dawn Williams (Roy), Jim Marion (Maggie), Tracey Arnold (Albert), Tony Erdman, Melissa Easley and Bridgette Marion-Tamlin. He is also survived by his nieces, nephews and many uncles, aunts and cousins whom he loved very much.

Family will receive friends on Thursday, March 14, 2024 from 9:30am – 11:00am at St. Cecelia’s Catholic Church in St. Mary’s City. Mass will be held at 11:00am. Reception will be at the Ridge Volunteer Fire Department following the mass.

