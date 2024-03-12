Margaret Mary Campbell Kalloch died peacefully, surrounded by family, at Montgomery Hospice Casey House in Rockville, Maryland, Sunday morning, March 3, 2024.

Margaret Mary was born in Jackson Heights, New York to John and Rosemary Veronica Campbell on June 28, 1932. Upon high school graduation, Margaret Mary was employed with the world’s largest advertising agency headquartered in New York City, Batten, Barton, Durstine, & Osborn, better known as BBD&O, while taking psychology at Fordham University. Margaret Mary married the love of her life, Mitchell Whiting Kalloch at her home parish of St. Joan of Arc Church in Jackson Heights New York on August 10, 1955. The couple made their home in Jackson Heights, raising two daughters, Margaret Therese and Linda Christine. Following her husband’s career move in 1962, Margaret Mary and young family relocated to Suitland, Maryland, moving further south eight years later to St. Mary’s County, Maryland where the family made their home permanent. Enjoying for the first time a home with a little acreage, the couple raised and showed Bullmastiff dogs locally and throughout the mid-Atlantic coast. Margaret Mary was a devout Catholic who was active in her faith, volunteering in many parish activities, and faithfully serving countless hours for many years at the Care-Net Pregnancy Care Center in Lexington Park, Maryland. The greatest highlight in Margaret Mary’s faith journey was her pilgrimage to Medjugorje, Yugoslavia with her sister, Lucille, in 1987. Margaret Mary enjoyed her later years with Mitchell in their parish life together, while being an active part of their children’s and grandchildren’s lives.

Margaret Mary is preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, Mitchell; her parents John and Rosemary Campbell; her sisters, Helen Campbell Dunne McDaniel and Lucille Elizabeth Campbell. Margaret Mary is survived by her two daughters, Margaret Kalloch Craddock Dexter (Charles) of Albany, GA, and Linda Christine Kalloch of Silver Spring, MD; two grandsons, Mitchell Craddock (Bradley) of Greeley, CO and Nicholas Craddock of Baltimore, MD; and great-grandson Ryan David Craddock of Greeley, CO.

The family will receive friends for visitation on Thursday, March 14, 2024, from 10:00 to 11:30 am with a funeral service at 11:30 am at Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622. Interment will follow at Queen of Peace Cemetery, Mechanicsville, MD.

