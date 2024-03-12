William “Billy” Herbert Gainey Sr., 82, of Mechanicsville, MD, peacefully passed away on March 10, 2024, surrounded by his family.

Billy was born on December 25, 1941, to the late Philip Andrew Gainey and Mildred Lee Poole in Washington, DC. He was one of four boys: Tommy, Jerry, and Jimmy. After graduating from high school, Billy married his beloved wife, Constance “Connie” on July 15, 1961. Together they had four children, William “Herb” II, Carrie Lee, Laura, and Philip. Billy worked in the construction industry, mainly underground construction.

Billy enjoyed hunting, fishing, and cars, but most of all he enjoyed spending time with his family which included his nine grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren: Dusty, Brad and his wife Amanda, Chris, Kelly and wife Joseline, Andy and wife Rosa, Dave and wife Rina, Amanda, Nate, Laura, Bella, Parker, Ezra, Tucker, Ronan, Miles, Oliva, and Aubrey.

The family will receive friends for visitation on Thursday, March 14, 2024, from 4:30 to 6:30 pm with a memorial service at 6:30 pm at Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Cystic Fibrosis DC Chapter or Hospice of St. Mary’s County.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com

Arrangements by Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., Charlotte Hall, MD.