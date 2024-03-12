Robert (Rob) Buttrick ,66, died March 1st, 2024, at his home in Hollywood, MD from pancreatic cancer.

Rob is survived by his wife, Carol Buttrick; mother; Betty Ann Buttrick, daughter, Sarah Buttrick (partner Wally Invanov);daughter Nancy Carlisle (husband Wayne Carlisle); his three grandchildren, Hunter (4), Eowyn (2), and Mason (1); and four siblings, Kathy, Dan, Sue, and Steve.

Born in Melrose, MA, rob was the son of career Navy Meteorology Officer Robert E. Buttrick, who passed away in 2018. Rob enjoyed a life filled with travel and outdoor exploits as he and his family moved every few years with their father’s change of duty station. He lived in Almeda, CA; Kodiak, AK; Lakehurst, NJ; Guantanamo Bay, Cuba; Willow Grove, PA; with rob eventually graduating from Tate High School in Cantonment, FL while his father was stationed at NAS Pensacola. The Buttrick family eventually settled in Tuftonboro, NH, and Rob considered that locale to be his home.

Appointed to the U.S. Naval Academy, he graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Oceanography and attended flight school after graduation. His career as a P-3 pilot was cut short by a medical issue, but he continued to serve Naval Aviation throughout the rest of his working career. He instructed Student Naval Aviators in T-34 trainers, and in 1992 he moved his family to Southern Maryland to work as engineering support for the nascent V-22 Osprey aircraft development. As the lead survivability engineer for the program, there are numerous V-22 combat aircrew that owe their lives to Rob’s successful designs in weapon countermeasures. Rob found personal value in his work as an electronics engineer and continued to support the Navy right up to his death.

Rob and Carol’s 43-year marriage is a testament to his devotion, love, and companionship with Carol; and the joy he felt in raising their two daughters on their beautiful horse farm in Southern Maryland. Rob was notable for his positive outlook in everything he did and his sense of adventure in every aspect of this life. Always up for a crab feast, a deer hunt, collecting antique duck decoys, a fishing trip, sailing, travelling- he did everything with a sense of joy that bordered on reckless abandon. there was no situation so bad that Rob couldn’t turn into an adventure. Most importantly, he could always be counted on to help out a friend.

A celebration of Rob’s life will be held at 1500 on March 21, 2024 at St. Nicholas Chapel, 22145 Arnold Circle, Patuxent River, MD 20670.

If you wish to give in Rob’s memory, please consider donations to the American Cancer Society or Hospice of St. Mary’s.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A.