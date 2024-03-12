Christopher Aloysius Guy, known for his warmth, kindness, and love passed away unexpectedly on March 6, 2024.

Born to Angela Arciprete and the late Aloysius Guy, Jr. on December 12, 1984, Christopher brightened the lives of those around him with joy and laughter. He is survived by his loving mother, Angela Arciprete, stepdaughter Natalie Moody, paternal grandparents Kathy and Aloysius Guy, Sr., maternal grandparents Jean Arciprete Ash, and step-grandfather Willis Ash, as well as many aunts, uncles, and cousins. Chris was preceded in death by his father, Aloysius Guy, Jr., grandfather, John Arciprete, and stepfather Thomas Christiani.

Christopher was known for his skillful work as an electrician. He was a member of the IBEW Local 26. He had a radiant smile that illuminated not just spaces but hearts. He had a gentle spirit and a playful sense of humor. His compassionate nature endeared him to many, always willing to extend a helping hand. Above all, his deepest love was reserved for his family.

As we honor Christopher’s memory, let us carry forward his legacy of kindness and love that he shared. While he may no longer be physically present, the memories he created will forever reside in the hearts of those touched by his presence. A celebration of Christopher’s life will take place on March 16, 2024. The family will receive guests at 11:00 a.m. and a memorial service will follow at 12:00 p.m. at Brinsfield Funeral Home, 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, MD. In lieu of flowers, please donate to a charity of your choosing.

Chris touched the lives of many and will be deeply missed. Christopher’s absence will be keenly felt by many whose lives he touched. May he find peace in the embrace of the love and light he brought to the world, forever remembered, and deeply missed.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., Charlotte Hall, MD.