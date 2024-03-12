Joseph William “Joey” Haggard, 53, of Lexington Park, MD passed away on March 6, 2024 at his home.

He was born on July 15, 1970 in Camp Pendelton, CA to George Andrew Beeman Jr and Susan Elaine (nee: Atkinson) Beeman. He was adopted in 1976 and raised by his mother Susan Elaine Haggard and father Ethrage Donald “Duck” Haggard II of Lexington Park, MD.

Joey is a 1988 graduate of Great Mills High School where he actively participated in school activities, including, basketball, cross country, Show Choir, and he starred as Danny Zuko in the school play “Grease.” Not only was he famous for his acting and his voice but he was well known for doing a backflip off a car to end the show. He was an extremely talented person. In 1992 he earned his bachelor’s degree in social sciences from Frostburg State University and was a member of the Sigma Tau Gamma Fraternity. Joey went on to continue his education at Western Maryland College (now McDaniel College) earning a master’s degree in education with an Administrative Certificate in May 2003.

In 1993 he began his teaching career with St. Mary’s County Board of Education working at Leonardtown High School, Esperanza Middle School and then Great Mills High School. He is fondly remembered as the teacher roaming the halls during class changes swinging his Pittsburgh Steelers lanyard singing his favorite country songs. He taught History for most of his career, which is a subject he was passionate about and it was reflected in his teaching. A few years into his career he had the pleasure of serving as a dedicated Assistant Principal, where he was always looking out for the students and teachers. In 2009, he began his career with Baltimore City Public Schools as an Assistant Principal for MERVO High School, Francis Scott Key Elementary/Middle School and Augusta Fells Savage Institute of Visual Arts. In 2015, he went to Manassas Park City Schools as the Instructional Technology Resource Teacher.

Joey was extremely active with the students, participating in many extracurricular school activities. While at Leonardtown High School he appeared as a guest performer in the high school musical “Oklahoma”. During his career, he served as the head coach and assistant coach for various sports; to include basketball, baseball, golf, lacrosse, football, cross country, field hockey, and softball. He also was proud to be the class sponsor for the classes of 1994, 1997, and 2002. Outside of teaching and sports he also sponsored the Student Government and MPMS Media Club.

Joey was a sports fanatic, whether he was playing the game, coaching, or just cheering on his favorite players or team. He was a diehard Pittsburgh Steelers fan just like his momma and a Baltimore Orioles Fan always believing he would see his nephews on that field one day. As a history buff, he enjoyed trips to historical sites, with one of his favorites being Gettysburg. If he wasn’t busy working on Genealogy and researching his family’s heritage you would find Joey running the dog park with his dog Rooney, making videos, and capturing all the memories for our family.

He is preceded in death by his father George Andrew Beeman Jr, his grandparents Francis Atkinson, Mary Lender, George Beeman Sr, Pearl Beeman, and Ethrage & Lena Haggard.

In addition to his beloved parents he is survived by his children: Bridget Mary Haggard, Madeline Joan Murphy, Evan Joseph Haggard; siblings, George (Bo) Haggard (Helen) of Mechanicsville, MD, Crystal (Chrissie) Eyster (Ben) of Leonardtown, MD; nieces/nephews: Ashli Regan (Sean), Rebecca Haggard, Kyle Eyster, Katelyn Haggard, Colton Eyster, Brooklynn Eyster (Goddaughter), Trace Haggard; great nephew, Connor Regan; his loving fur-baby, Rooney; and extended family and friends.

Services will be held on April 6, 2024 at 4:00 p.m., at Lexington Park Baptist Church, 46855 South Shangri-La Drive, Lexington Park, MD 20653.

In lieu of flowers please consider a donations be made in honor of Joey’s memory to Second Hope Rescue, Inc. P.O. Box 137 Leonardtown, MD 20650

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A.