John Francis Redding, Sr. (Beach Ball), 79, of Mechanicsville, MD, passed away on March 7, 2024, surrounded by loved ones. John was born on July 8, 1944, to Stanley and Violet Redding in Washington, DC.

After graduation, he joined Plumbers Union Local #5. He worked in the plumbing industry while obtaining his Journeyman certificate for Plumbing and Gas fitting and continued as a plumber for 38 years. He spent the later part of his career working at the Architect of the Capital.

In 1966, he met his future wife, Laura at her sister’s home in Landover, MD. John and Laura were married on February 24, 1967. They were blessed with nine children; John Redding, Jr., of LaPlata, MD, Edward Redding of Colonia Beach, VA, Benjamin Redding of Hollywood, MD, James Redding of Mechanicsville, MD, Thomas Redding of Mechanicsville, MD, Gabriel Redding of Chaptico, MD, Laurie Garner of Mechanicsville, MD, Amy Downs of Hollywood, MD, and Mary Swaim of Hollywood, MD.

John truly loved his Catholic faith and his family. While helping coach his sons, he dedicated a lot of his free time to fundraising for the PigSkin football league in Southern Maryland so that any child who wanted to play football would have the opportunity.

John retired in 1996 after 38 years in the field. While retired, he had time to pursue his love of fishing, going to the beach, and spending time with his family.

John was predeceased by his parents, brother Stanley Redding, sister Catherine Groeschel, and Great-Granddaughter Emory Adkins. He is survived by his brother Ronald Redding, his children, 22 grandchildren, and 14 great-grandchildren.

The family will receive friends for the visitation on Thursday, March 21, 2024, from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm with prayers beginning at 7:00 pm at Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622. A mass will be held the following day at 11:00 am at Immaculate Conception Church, 28297 Old Village Rd, Mechanicsville, MD 20659. Interment will follow after mass at Queen of Peace Cemetery, 38833 Chaptico Rd, Mechanicsville, MD 20659.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., Charlotte Hall, MD.