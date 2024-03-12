Joseph Leroy Greer, Jr., age 87, of Dameron, MD died March 5, 2024.

Joe was the son of the late Joseph Leroy Greer, Sr. and the late Marie Margaret (Flynn) Greer. In addition to his parents, Joe is preceded in death by two sisters, Helen Jean Owens and Linda Marie Greer and two brothers William Robert “Bob” Greer, Sr. and Richard Greer.

Joe is survived by his loving wife of nearly 60 years Mary Nell (Sellers) Greer; his sisters Anna Mae Outland and Mary Ann Bear, brother-in-law Glenn Sellers (Janice) and many nieces and nephews.

Joe was born on October 24, 1936, in the town of Welcome, Maryland. He graduated from Sacred Heart High School in LaPlata, MD. He later attended the University of Maryland and Georgetown University, where he majored in Business Administration. He served in the Maryland National Guard from 1954-1955, when he enlisted in the United Stated Air Force where he served until 1959.

Joe retired after 30 years in the Bureau of Navy Personnel. He held various positions in the Bureau and retired as the Head of the Navy Casualty Assistance Branch. Some of the families he assisted were the families of the unaccounted for from Vietnam, those whose loved ones were held captive during the Iranian hostage crisis, families who suffered tragic losses during the Beirut bombing, the space shuttle Challenger disaster, the attack on the USS STARK, the explosion aboard USS IOWA, the sinking of the USS SARATOGA liberty boat, and the families of DESERT STORM casualties.

Following his retirement as a civilian employee with the Navy, Joe went to work for the St. Mary’s County Department of Public Works as a driver for STS Transit. He also volunteered as an ambulance driver for the Ridge Volunteer Rescue Squad. He was a member of St. Mary’s County Duck’s Unlimited, Knights of Columbus and St. Cecelia’s Catholic Church.

Joe was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed fishing, hunting and time on the Bay. He enjoyed sharing these pursuits with his many nieces, nephews, and friends. He inspired a lifelong love of spending time outdoors in many of his family and friends.

Joe holds a special place in the hearts of all who have ever enjoyed the pleasure of his company. A true gentleman in every sense of the word. Joe made one feel at home whenever in his presence. Even upon initially meeting him, it was as if he had known you for a lifetime. Joe never met a stranger.

Service and burial will be privately held at Cheltenham Veterans Cemetery.

Donations can be made in memory of Joseph L. Greer, Jr. to the Ridge Volunteer Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 456, Ridge, MD 20680.

