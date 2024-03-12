Calvert County to Conduct Controlled Burns in Prince Frederick Today, March 12th

The Calvert County Department of Parks & Recreation, Natural Resources Division, advises citizens the Maryland Forest Service will be conducting controlled burns, weather dependent, at the following locations:

Battle Creek Cypress Swamp (2880 Grays Road, Prince Frederick)

Gatewood Preserve (2880 Grays Road, Prince Frederick)

Biscoe Gray Heritage Farm (2695 Grays Road, Prince Frederick)

Kings Landing Park (3255 Kings Landing Road, Huntingtown)

The burns for the Grays Road parks are scheduled for Tuesday, March 12. The parks will be closed to the public during the burns.

Smoke will be visible in the immediate area of the burns and emergency vehicles and personnel will be stationed along Grays Road to monitor the burns.

The date for the controlled burn at Kings Landing Park will be forthcoming. The schedule of the burns is subject to change based on weather conditions.

Controlled burns help rejuvenate meadow vegetation by removing excessive thatch buildup, invasive plant species and stimulating germination of native, seasonal grasses.

