$50,000 Powerball Winning Tickets Sold in St. Mary’s and Prince George’s County

Jackpot rolls to $559 million for March 13 drawing

Two lucky Powerball players are $50,000 richer after buying tickets for the Monday, March 11 drawing. Although no one hit the jackpot, there were plenty of winners statewide.

The numbers to match were 1, 3, 7, 16 and 66; the Powerball was 5 and the Power Play multiplier was X5. The two winners bought their $50,000 third-tier winning tickets at Dash In #13533 at 30100 Three Notch Road in Charlotte Hall (St. Mary’s County) and at New Grand Mart, located at 1535 University Boulevard in Hyattsville (Prince George’s County).

Maryland had a total of 15,989 winners of $4 to $50,000 prizes in the drawing, with 2,964 winners adding Power Play to their tickets. Lottery officials encourage all winners to sign the backs of their tickets immediately and put them in a safe location. They get 182 days from the date of the drawing to claim their prizes.

Instructions on claiming prizes in person or by mail are available HERE. Players must redeem prizes larger than $25,000 by mail or at Lottery headquarters in the Montgomery Park Business Center, 1800 Washington Blvd., Suite 330 in Baltimore. The Lottery’s Claims Center in Baltimore is open by appointment only (no walk-ins). Click HERE to schedule an appointment.

The jackpot rolled to an estimated annuity of $559 million for the Wednesday, March 13 drawing, with an estimated cash option of $273.3 million. If the jackpot is hit in Maryland, the state will receive approximately $24.4 million in taxes. Maryland has sold two $1 million winning Powerball tickets, seven $50,000 winning tickets and two $50,000 winning Double Play tickets this year.