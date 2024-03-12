Charles County Sheriff’s Office Implements NextRequest Application for Streamlined Access to Police Records and PIA Requests

The Charles County Sheriff’s Office is pleased to announce the implementation of the NextRequest application, a solution designed to enhance and expedite the process of obtaining police records and Maryland’s Public Information Act (PIA) requests.

This progressive move represents the Agency’s commitment to transparency, efficiency, and improved public access to law enforcement information.

Key Features of NextRequest:

User-Friendly Interface: NextRequest provides a user-friendly online platform that allows individuals to submit requests for police records easily. Efficient Processing: With NextRequest, the Sheriff’s Office aims to reduce the processing time for public records requests. The application’s automation capabilities enable faster response times, ensuring that information is made available to requestors promptly. Secure and Confidential: The NextRequest platform prioritizes the security and confidentiality of police records. The application adheres to stringent data protection standards, safeguarding sensitive information and ensuring access is granted only to authorized individuals. Real-time Tracking and Notifications: Requestors will benefit from real-time tracking of their requests through the NextRequest platform. Automatic notifications will keep individuals informed about the status of their requests, promoting transparency and accountability in the record retrieval process. Requested records, reports, and documents will be delivered digitally to the email address the requester provided. Increased Accessibility: The adoption of NextRequest aligns with the Agency’s commitment to making public records more accessible to the community. The application supports the Agency’s dedication to open communication and responsiveness to the needs of the public.

Sheriff Troy D. Berry stated, “Our transition to the NextRequest application is pivotal in modernizing our record retrieval process. We believe this initiative will enhance efficiency within our agency and assist our community members by providing them with a seamless and accessible means to obtain the information they seek.”

All requests for police records and PIAs can be done by accessing the NextRequest Portal on the Agency’s website at www.ccso.us or by clicking on this link: NextRequest. If assistance is needed in requesting a report, citizens can contact any of the Agency’s district stations in person.