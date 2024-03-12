AUDIO: 19-Year-Old Flown to Trauma Center from Detention Center Due to Injuries of Previous Gunshot Wound

On Tuesday, March 12, 2024, at approximately 11:25 a.m., emergency medical personnel responded to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center located at on Baldridge Street in Leonardtown, for the reported injuries from an old gunshot wound.

The patient, a 19-year-old male, was reportedly bleeding from an old gunshot wound which occurred approximately one week ago.

An ambulance and medics unit responded to the scene, medics requested a helicopter a short time later.

Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 7 landed at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital, and flight medics were advised the 19-year-old had an arteral bleed, with him being conscious, alert and breathing.

Trooper 7 transported the patient and a corrections officer to an area trauma center.



