California Man Arrested After Strangling Two Elderly Women in Lexington Park

On Saturday, March 9, 2024, police responded to Southampton Drive in Lexington Park, for a reported assault in progress.

Upon arrival, contact was made with the female caller, as well as a second female victim.

Victim 2 was bleeding from her left hand. She stated that herself, Victim 1, and John Wilson were having a conversation when Wilson began making inappropriate comments about her daughter, leading her to ask Wilson to stop.

Wilson was intoxicated, became irate and grabbed the victims arm and punched her, causing immediate pain due to previous injuries.

Victim 1 attempted to stop Wilson from assaulting Victim 2, Wilson then began making multiple threats that he would kill her. At that time Victim 2 was able to exit the area and go to a back bedroom in the residence.

Victim 1 advised Wilson that she was calling the police and went to the front door of the residence to wait for the police to arrive. Wilson continued to be irate and approached Victim 1 while she was standing at the front door awaiting police. He then grabbed her by the neck and began to strangle her.



Wilson continued to make threats about killing them. Victim 1 stated Wilson applied extreme pressure to the point she was unable to breathe. Victim 1 had redness around her neck consistent with being strangled.

During Wilson’s assault on Victim 1, Victim 2 exited the bedroom and began hitting Wilson with her walker to get him off Victim 1. Wilson then let go of Victim 1, turned toward Victim 2, and forcefully pushed her onto the couch. He got on top of Victim 2, placed both hands around her neck, and began strangling her. Victim 2 stated Wilson applied extreme pressure making it difficult for her to breathe.

While this incident was occurring, Victim 1 crawled under the kitchen table and eventually made it out the back door to escape Wilson. Victim 2 also had redness around her neck consistent with being strangled.

Police noted both victims are elderly and when officers arrived on the scene, they observed Victim 1 exiting the backyard of the residence, which was consistent with her trying to get away. As Victim 2 was being strangled she obtained pieces of broken glass flowerpots and began hitting Wilson with it to defend herself.

Wilson eventually stopped assaulting both victims and exited the residence. Wilson does not reside at the residence. Both victims required medical attention at the scene.

During officer interviews with both victims, inside the residence, Wilson was being held outside by a police officer. Wilson then attempted to re-enter the residence leading the officer to place his hands in front of Wilson. Wilson slapped the officer’s arm and eventually complied to stay outside of the residence.

Wilson was placed under arrest and a search of his person revealed a clear plastic “tie off,” containing a white, rock-like substance to be consistent with crack cocaine. Wilson admitted to possessing the “crack” and stated he was going home to “smoke it.” No other substances were located.

John Andrew Wilson age 48 of California Maryland, was positively identified from a recent booking photo from the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center. He is being held on a no bond status as of 3/12/2024 and has been charged with the following.

Two counts of Assault 1st degree

Two counts of Assault 2nd degree

Two counts of Malicious destruction of property

CDS Possession-not cannabis

CDS Possession Paraphernalia